Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

