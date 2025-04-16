Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average of $281.24. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

