Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,768,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

