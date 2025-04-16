Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 2.97% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 437,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

