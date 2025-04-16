Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 6,558 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.