Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

