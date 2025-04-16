Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,276,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $832.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.54. The company has a market cap of $717.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

