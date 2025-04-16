Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $39.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MBUU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $26.64 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.