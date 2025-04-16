ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.7 %

MAN stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

