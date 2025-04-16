Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

