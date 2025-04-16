Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

