Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.80% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $45,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.