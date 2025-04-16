Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

