Mariner LLC Purchases 113,843 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,843 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

