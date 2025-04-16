Mariner LLC Purchases 17,133 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $107,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

