Mariner LLC Purchases 623 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of DoorDash worth $36,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.41 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at $167,307,894.26. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

