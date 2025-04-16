Mariner LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after buying an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

