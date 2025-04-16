Mariner LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $207.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

