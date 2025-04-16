Mariner LLC Sells 19,782 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,442. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

