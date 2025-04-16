Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.36% of EPAM Systems worth $179,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

