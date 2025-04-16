Marshall Wace LLP Has $127.30 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 1,283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.15% of Scholar Rock worth $127,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,013,000 after buying an additional 708,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,240. This trade represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.5 %

Scholar Rock stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

