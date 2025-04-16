Marshall Wace LLP Has $134.22 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 413.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Veeva Systems worth $134,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

