Marshall Wace LLP Has $199.68 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10,336.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,711 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Ulta Beauty worth $199,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day moving average is $382.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

