Marshall Wace LLP Has $636 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,998 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up approximately 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.39% of Flutter Entertainment worth $636,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,681,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,401,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,652,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,081,000 after buying an additional 333,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,911,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,041.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Read Our Latest Report on FLUT

Insider Activity

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.