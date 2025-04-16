Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,638,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,342,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,325,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.