Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 247,193 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 247,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $284,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.