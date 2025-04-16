Marshall Wace LLP Sells 142,907 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $162,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

