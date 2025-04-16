Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Marten Transport Trading Down 3.2 %

MRTN traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 36,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

