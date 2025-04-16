Master S Wealth Management Inc. Invests $443,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Prologis makes up about 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after purchasing an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,577,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

