Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

