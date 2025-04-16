Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $306,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $4,568,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

