MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.94. 152,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 922,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 262.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 135,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

