Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.96.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $517.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

