Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Match Group by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 742,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,951,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,608,000 after buying an additional 1,174,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.