Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Matson worth $46,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,328,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

