Matthew J. Hawkins Sells 46,667 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,000. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $16,816,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at about $539,000.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
