Matthew J. Hawkins Sells 46,667 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,000. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

View Our Latest Report on WAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $16,816,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at about $539,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.