MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 198,791 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4,298.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

