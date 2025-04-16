McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.18. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

