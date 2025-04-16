MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,415.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,118.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,039.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

