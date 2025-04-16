MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MetaVia Stock Performance

MTVA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. MetaVia has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Get MetaVia alerts:

About MetaVia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.