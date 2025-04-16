MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
MetaVia Stock Performance
MTVA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. MetaVia has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
About MetaVia
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetaVia
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Disney: How the Fubo Sports Deal Became a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.