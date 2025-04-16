MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.09. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 11,142 shares.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

