MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $12.89. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 95,946 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

