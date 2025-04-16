Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 15,319 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $186,738.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,302.91. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLYS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,925,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.