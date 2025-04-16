Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,729.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,000.40. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

