Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, an increase of 579.1% from the March 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 32.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mingteng International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Mingteng International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Mingteng International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Mingteng International has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

