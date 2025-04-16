Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 58061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

