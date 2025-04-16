MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.21 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 1,001,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 998,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 8,326.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

