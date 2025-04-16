ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,719 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ModivCare worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 227.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Catalyst Fund Lp Ai purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,243,100. The trade was a 9.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

