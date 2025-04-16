Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $544.25, but opened at $518.07. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $528.56, with a volume of 129,911 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.31 and a 200-day moving average of $663.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $310,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

