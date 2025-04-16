Morgan Stanley Cuts 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $1.90

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

EGHT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 169,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289,476 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,531.48. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,754,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

